Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:20 AM
50+ gatherings banned in Delhi

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, Mar 16: Night-clubs, gyms and spas will be shut in Delhi till March 31 over coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared On Monday announcing a new set of bans to limit the spread of the highly contagious disease. He also urged the people of Delhi to postpone weddings and other functions.
"All religious, social, cultural gatherings with more than 50 people have been banned," said Arvind Kejriwal. The ban would not apply to weddings, said the Chief Minister, asking people to avoid them voluntarily.
Weekly bazaars have been suspended. Three hotels have been identified for people to pay and use for quarantine, he said. Schools, colleges and cinema halls were shut last week.    -NDTV


