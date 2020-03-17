

Biden to pick female VP, Sanders likely to do same

But with Biden appearing to have a good night, riding high as the frontrunner following three weeks of strong performances in multiple primaries, the 77-year-old made a splash by saying he will "commit" to picking a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.

Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" do the same, following the most diverse nomination contest in US history that saw no fewer than six women in the running to take on Trump in November.

Going head to head days before four large states hold Democratic primaries, the two main candidates left in the race stood six feet (1.8 meters) apart and elbow bumped one another at the start of a televised debate held with no live audience as a virus precaution.

Sanders, the 78-year-old underdog, took a stinging shot at the president, accusing him of fomenting confusion and eroding public trust in a time of crisis.

"We have to shut this president up right now because he's undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people," Sanders added, referring to multiple Trump statements at odds with expert views.

"It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering unfactual information that is harming the American public."

Biden essentially agreed, saying: "the existential threat to the United States of America is Donald Trump."

With the debate overshadowed by the fast-moving health crisis, Biden and Sanders spent the first half-hour on how to address the pandemic which has already caused almost 70 deaths and more than 3,600 coronavirus cases nationwide.

"We're at war with the virus," said the former vice president.

"I would call out the military. Now," he added, warning that the Pentagon and the Federal Emergency Management Agency must step in immediately to dramatically expand the number of intensive care beds.

"The present system can not handle the surge that is likely to come," he said.

Sanders called for "aggressively" ramping up testing but also for expanding the safety net to make sure Americans are not pushed deeper into economic crisis.

"What happens if I'm sick? It's going to cost thousands of dollars for treatment. Who is going to feed my kids?" Sanders said, putting himself in the shoes of a workingclass parent.

This 11th Democratic debate has placed the most intense spotlight yet on the duel between the former vice president and the leftist US senator from Vermont.

Of the four states voting Tuesday, Florida, Illinois and Ohio have among the largest troves of Democratic delegates at stake.

Both candidates have cancelled planned rallies, and on Sunday they acknowledged shifting from live gatherings to televised or online events -- and that they are each taking precautions like routine hand-washing to avoid getting infected. -AFP





















WASHINGTON, Mar 16: White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders sparred about their record, taking advantage of the first one-on-one format of the marathon campaign to engage in extended -- though civil -- policy clashes on everything from universal health care and climate change to deportations and foreign policy.But with Biden appearing to have a good night, riding high as the frontrunner following three weeks of strong performances in multiple primaries, the 77-year-old made a splash by saying he will "commit" to picking a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" do the same, following the most diverse nomination contest in US history that saw no fewer than six women in the running to take on Trump in November.Going head to head days before four large states hold Democratic primaries, the two main candidates left in the race stood six feet (1.8 meters) apart and elbow bumped one another at the start of a televised debate held with no live audience as a virus precaution.Sanders, the 78-year-old underdog, took a stinging shot at the president, accusing him of fomenting confusion and eroding public trust in a time of crisis."We have to shut this president up right now because he's undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people," Sanders added, referring to multiple Trump statements at odds with expert views."It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering unfactual information that is harming the American public."Biden essentially agreed, saying: "the existential threat to the United States of America is Donald Trump."With the debate overshadowed by the fast-moving health crisis, Biden and Sanders spent the first half-hour on how to address the pandemic which has already caused almost 70 deaths and more than 3,600 coronavirus cases nationwide."We're at war with the virus," said the former vice president."I would call out the military. Now," he added, warning that the Pentagon and the Federal Emergency Management Agency must step in immediately to dramatically expand the number of intensive care beds."The present system can not handle the surge that is likely to come," he said.Sanders called for "aggressively" ramping up testing but also for expanding the safety net to make sure Americans are not pushed deeper into economic crisis."What happens if I'm sick? It's going to cost thousands of dollars for treatment. Who is going to feed my kids?" Sanders said, putting himself in the shoes of a workingclass parent.This 11th Democratic debate has placed the most intense spotlight yet on the duel between the former vice president and the leftist US senator from Vermont.Of the four states voting Tuesday, Florida, Illinois and Ohio have among the largest troves of Democratic delegates at stake.Both candidates have cancelled planned rallies, and on Sunday they acknowledged shifting from live gatherings to televised or online events -- and that they are each taking precautions like routine hand-washing to avoid getting infected. -AFP