Global coronavirus infections outpace China cases





China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,860 cases, including 3,213 deaths, with 67,490 people recovered. The country declared 16 new cases and 14 new fatalities Monday.

Outside China, there have been 3,288 deaths by Monday -- 67 new since Sunday-- out of 87,396 cases, of which 4,301 were new. The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths (24,747 cases), Iran with 853 fatalities (13,983 cases), Spain with 288 deaths (7,753 cases) and France with 127 deaths (5,423 cases).

Since Sunday, Bahrain, Hungary, Guatemala and Luxembourg have announced the first fatalities. Trinidad and Tobago has diagnosed its first cases. By Monday, Asia had listed 92,195 cases and 3,337 deaths, Europe 55,176 cases and 2,335 deaths, the Middle East 15,358 cases for 739 deaths, the United States and Canada 4,087 cases for 70 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 711 cases and seven deaths, Africa 371 cases and eight deaths, and Oceania 358 cases and five deaths.

The United States and countries across Europe are closing schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, as they step up efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Governments are limiting travel - both inward and outward - to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.

More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus first originated late last year, than inside. Schools in New York City are shut and classes moved online, while entertainment venues have been ordered to close from Tuesday, as officials increasingly turn to quarantine measures to tackle a virus that has now killed more than 6,500 people around the world.

China tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals as the country worries about a rise in imported cases of the deadly coronavirus and anger rages online at how Europe and the United States are handling the pandemic. -AFP



















PARIS, Mar 16: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 168,250 with 6,501 deaths, across 142 countries and territories, official sources said on Monday.China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,860 cases, including 3,213 deaths, with 67,490 people recovered. The country declared 16 new cases and 14 new fatalities Monday.Outside China, there have been 3,288 deaths by Monday -- 67 new since Sunday-- out of 87,396 cases, of which 4,301 were new. The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths (24,747 cases), Iran with 853 fatalities (13,983 cases), Spain with 288 deaths (7,753 cases) and France with 127 deaths (5,423 cases).Since Sunday, Bahrain, Hungary, Guatemala and Luxembourg have announced the first fatalities. Trinidad and Tobago has diagnosed its first cases. By Monday, Asia had listed 92,195 cases and 3,337 deaths, Europe 55,176 cases and 2,335 deaths, the Middle East 15,358 cases for 739 deaths, the United States and Canada 4,087 cases for 70 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 711 cases and seven deaths, Africa 371 cases and eight deaths, and Oceania 358 cases and five deaths.The United States and countries across Europe are closing schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, as they step up efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Governments are limiting travel - both inward and outward - to curb the movement of people. South Korea and China, both wary of imported infections, have tightened requirements for international arrivals.More cases are now being reported outside China, where the virus first originated late last year, than inside. Schools in New York City are shut and classes moved online, while entertainment venues have been ordered to close from Tuesday, as officials increasingly turn to quarantine measures to tackle a virus that has now killed more than 6,500 people around the world.China tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals as the country worries about a rise in imported cases of the deadly coronavirus and anger rages online at how Europe and the United States are handling the pandemic. -AFP