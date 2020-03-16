

Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic









Guillaume Cerutti, chief executive officer of Christie's, said in a statement, "In the days ahead, we will be communicating a number of necessary changes to our usual course of business, including further changes to our sale calendar. These decisions are undertaken with a great degree of care and in close consultation with our clients."

Christie's has closed its offices in Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Houston, Los Angeles, Madrid, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Monaco, Moscow, Munich, New York, Rome, San Francisco, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Vienna, and Zurich. It will continue running with a reduced staff in Amsterdam, Geneva, and Paris, and its London auction house will operate as normal for now.

On Saturday, after this article was first published, Phillips said it would postpone all sales that it had scheduled for between now and mid-May, and that its American and European offices were now closed. In a statement, chief executive officer Edward Dolman and global chairwoman Cheyenne Westphal said, "The health and safety of everyone remains our top priority and our thoughts are with those of you who have already been personally affected by the virus."

