Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic



Ekta Kapoor and Rich Chadha discussed a tweet made by comedian Aditi Mittal about people running away from coronavirus quarantines

On Sunday, Richa retweeted a tweet by Aditi In which she had written that people running away from hospitals could also be a marker of their lack of trust in authorities. "All these people running away from hospitals and medical authorities in India when they have symptoms of #Covid19 is the best indicator of the relationship and trust that the average Indian citizen has with the state and government," the tweet read. Reposting it, Richa had written "Though no one condones this behaviour."

However, Ekta said she didn't agree with Aditi. "I don't agree! It's not d time to politisize a pandemic !ths has less to do with d authorities that are risking their own lives ...n more to do with irresponsibility!wanna see if they would run if they were getting a reward,' she wrote in a tweet.

Richa replied, "Can't possibly politicise this Ekta, cuz the political parties in each state are different, and people have been infected pan-India. Those who ran away, evaded quarantine are irresponsible, but if you ask them why, it's a general mistrust of authorities. Not making this up."

On Saturday, five people suspected of coronavirus escaped from a hospital in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and were traced later by the police. Last week, Karnataka police launched a hunt for a man who escaped from a hospital in Managluru where he was admitted on suspicion of coronavirus. Also last week, an Irish man suspected to be infected with coronavirus fled from government hospital in Odisha's Cuttack.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 107 in the country. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. -Hindustan Times





























