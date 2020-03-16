

Runa Laila’s album released in London

Renowned Indian singer Anup Jalota was present at the event. Runa Laila thanked her friend Paula Manzil Uddin for arranging the event at the parliament. Asha Bhosle, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Hariharan, Adnan Sami and Runa Laila have sung in the album. The songs have been penned by Muniruzzaman Munir and Kabir Bakul.

Joining the event at the House of Lords were Bangladesh's high commissioner to the UK Syeda Muna Tasneem, Seema Malhotra MP and others.

Runa Laila is a Bangladeshi playback singer and composer. She is one of the best-known singers in South Asia. She started her career in Pakistan film industry in late 1960s. Her style of singing is inspired by Pakistani playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and she also made a pair with him after replacing another singer Mala. Her playback singing in films - The Rain (1976), Jadur Banshi (1977), Accident (1989), Ontore Ontore (1994), Devdas (2013) and Priya Tumi Shukhi Hou (2014) - earned her seven Bangladesh National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. She won the Best Music Composer award for the film Ekti Cinemar Golpo (2018).

























It was a very special day for the South Asian music diva, Bangladesh's Runa Laila. Her album 'Legends Forever', was released on March 11 at the British House of Lords. This is the first album where she has composed the music herself.Renowned Indian singer Anup Jalota was present at the event. Runa Laila thanked her friend Paula Manzil Uddin for arranging the event at the parliament. Asha Bhosle, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Hariharan, Adnan Sami and Runa Laila have sung in the album. The songs have been penned by Muniruzzaman Munir and Kabir Bakul.Joining the event at the House of Lords were Bangladesh's high commissioner to the UK Syeda Muna Tasneem, Seema Malhotra MP and others.Runa Laila is a Bangladeshi playback singer and composer. She is one of the best-known singers in South Asia. She started her career in Pakistan film industry in late 1960s. Her style of singing is inspired by Pakistani playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and she also made a pair with him after replacing another singer Mala. Her playback singing in films - The Rain (1976), Jadur Banshi (1977), Accident (1989), Ontore Ontore (1994), Devdas (2013) and Priya Tumi Shukhi Hou (2014) - earned her seven Bangladesh National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. She won the Best Music Composer award for the film Ekti Cinemar Golpo (2018).