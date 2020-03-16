Campus News

Campus News

Campus News

Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) Vice-Chancellor Md Alauddin welcoming a student at the freshers reception programme of English department held at departmental auditorium on March15, 2020.Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Prof M Jamal Uddin PhD of Coppin State University, USA after a seminar on nanotechnology at NSTU on March 15, 2020.Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurating the newly constructed office of the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) as chief guest recently at the 5th floor of Arts Building of the university. Director of IDMVS Prof Dr Mahbuba Nasreen presided over the inaugural function while Deputy High Commissioner of UK to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Chief Executive of Primark Paul Merchant and Trustee of Primark Better Lives Foundation Paul Lister addressed it as special guests.