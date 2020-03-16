Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:52 AM
latest
Home Eduvista

Campus News

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Campus News

Campus News

Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) Vice-Chancellor Md Alauddin welcoming a student at the freshers reception programme of English department held at departmental auditorium on March15, 2020.






Campus News

Campus News

Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Prof M Jamal Uddin PhD of Coppin State University, USA after a seminar on nanotechnology at NSTU on March 15, 2020.


Campus News

Campus News

Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurating the newly constructed office of the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) as chief guest recently at the 5th floor of Arts Building of the university. Director of IDMVS Prof Dr Mahbuba Nasreen presided over the inaugural function while Deputy High Commissioner of UK to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Chief Executive of Primark Paul Merchant and Trustee of Primark Better Lives Foundation Paul Lister addressed it as special guests. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
SAU students boycott classes
BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman
BJC honours Dr Md Sabur Khan
University of Nottingham offers research programme
Orientation programme held at BSMRAU
Education as the prime right for children
Edu News


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft