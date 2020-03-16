SAU students boycott classes

The students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) decided to boycott all academic activities until the corona virus crisis recover. A press briefing arranged by the general students at SAUJA office announced the decision of their class boycott on March 15, 2020. A student named Poros spokesman from general students expressed that, the students of SAU is at highly risk of corona virus. It has been spread rapidly worldwide. The common room students are highly contagious to affect corona virus. So we decided to boycott all type of academic activities until the condition will recover. We urge to the authority to take necessary steps for shut down the hall for stop the spread of corona virus. The authority of SAU has suspended all examinations until the situation is recovered.