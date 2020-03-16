BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman

Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology. He officially joined the university on March 12, 2020. Earlier, during the tenure of his job at the University of Dhaka, he served as the Chairman of the Department of Finance and Director of the MBA and Professional Masters programmes of the International Business and Finance Departments. In addition, he worked as Director, Rupali Bank Bangladesh and also as Chairman, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh. He is an avid researcher and had been an active participant with research papers presented in seminars and workshops, many of which were in countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA, and Russia. He also served as consultant for government and private organizations of Bangladesh, as well as for international agencies like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, ADB, and World Bank.