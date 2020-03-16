Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:51 AM
latest
Home Eduvista

BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Eduvista Desk

BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman

BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman

Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology. He officially joined the university on March 12, 2020. Earlier, during the tenure of his job at the University of Dhaka, he served as the Chairman of the Department of Finance and Director of the MBA and Professional Masters programmes of the International Business and Finance Departments. In addition, he worked as Director, Rupali Bank Bangladesh and also as Chairman, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh. He is an avid researcher and had been an active participant with research papers presented in seminars and workshops, many of which were in countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA, and Russia. He also served as consultant for government and private organizations of Bangladesh, as well as for international agencies like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, ADB, and World Bank.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
SAU students boycott classes
BUFT appoints Prof Mahfuzur Rahman
BJC honours Dr Md Sabur Khan
University of Nottingham offers research programme
Orientation programme held at BSMRAU
Education as the prime right for children
Edu News


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft