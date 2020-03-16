Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:51 AM
BJC honours Dr Md Sabur Khan

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Eduvusta Desk

Dr Md Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University (DIU) was accorded reception by Broadcast Journalist Centre ( BJC) on March 06, 2020 at its 2nd annual conference at TSC auditorium of University of Dhaka. Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP, Ministry of Finance handed over the memento where Dr Md Murad Hassan, State Minister , Ministry of Information, Mozammel Babu, Vice-President of ATCO, Syed Ishtiaq Reza, Editor in Chief, GTV, Naeem Nizam, Chief Operating Officer, East West Media Group and Rejoanul Huq Raja, Head of News, Maasranga Television were present at the event.


