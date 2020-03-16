Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:51 AM
University of Nottingham offers research programme

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020
University of Nottingham
PhD Degree
Deadline: 20 March 2020 (annual)
Study in:  UK
Course starts in Oct 2020- Feb 2021
Brief description:
The University of Nottingham offers scholarships for outstanding international students who wish to pursue a PhD or MPhil research programme at the University.
Host Institution(s): University of Nottingham, United Kingdom
Level/Fields of study:
* Full-time PhD or MPhil in any subject (excluding engineering) at University of Nottingham.
* Engineering research students should apply for the Dean of Engineering Research Scholarship for International Excellence.
Number of Awards: Not specified
Target group: Students classified as 'overseas' for fee purposes
Scholarship value/duration:
The scholarships cover the tuition fees and a1,015 pound monthly living allowance.  These will be awarded in each year of your three-year PhD, subject to satisfactory progress.
Eligibility:
You can apply for this scholarship if you:
* are classed as an overseas student for fee purposes and
* hold an offer to start a full-time PhD or MPhil in any subject (excluding engineering) at University of Nottingham UK with a start date that falls on or between 1 October 2020 and 1 February 2021
Application instructions:
You must apply for and receive an offer to study a full-time PhD before applying for this scholarship.  Applications should be made via the scholarships section of MyNottingham once you have received an offer to study. The closing date for scholarships applications is at midnight (UK time) on 20 March 2020.
https://www.nottingham.ac.uk/pgstudy/funding/vc-scholarship-for-research-excellence-international


