Orientation programme held at BSMRAU

The orientation programme of summer term-2020 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) for the Bachelor of Science (BS) (Agriculture/Fisheries/Agri Economics), Doctor of Veterinary Medicine & Animal Science (DVM) and MS & PhD students held on March 15, 2020 at the Begum Sufia Kamal auditorium.Prof Dr Md Giashuddin Miah, Vice-Chancellor of the University was present as chief guest and Treasurer of the University Prof Tofayel Ahamed was present as special guest. Prof Dr Md Khurshed Alam Bhuiyan, Director (Students Welfare), chaired the programme.The Programme also addressed among others: Dean, faculty of fisheries, Prof Dr AKM Azad Shah, Director (International Affairs), Prof Dr ARM Solaiman, Proctor Dr Md Arifur Rahman Khan, Hall Provost, (New Female hall) Dr Rayhanur Jannat, Provost, Shahid Ahsanullah Master Hall, Prof Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman, Provost, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Hall, Prof Dr Imrul Kayesh, students faculty of Agriculture Sajin Mehjabin, Faculty of Agriculture, Bayezid Mia Faculty of FVMAs, Istiaq Iqbal Emon, Faculty of Agricultural Economics and MS student Dipu Roy delivered their won feelings.