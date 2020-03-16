Inform us over phone,  don't visit us: IEDCR





IEDCR director came up with the information at a regular press briefing on coronavirus at her office.

"Ten people are kept in institutional isolation and four are in quarantine," Flora said.

Director Flora requested people, "Not to visit at IEDCR with the symptoms of coronavirus. If anyone comes here, others can be infected by him or her. Even when he/she comes using public transport, others can be effected by them there too."

"If people continue to come here defying our instruction, we'll be bound to close our service here and start it out of IEDCR area," the Director said.

"If you think that you're infected, inform us over phone first. We would instruct the next step. But please don't come to IEDCR directly, our medical teams would visit suspected patients' homes and collect samples for test if needed," she said.

She emphasised that there is no scope of taking the disease lightly.

"We have received 3,706 calls in the last 24 hours on the hotline, of which 3,671 were related to coronavirus. During that period of time, 71 people visited IEDCR for service and of them samples from 20 were tested and a total of 231 persons were tested by IEDCR among them five have been detected with coronavirus. Three of the affected persons have fully recovered and released and rest two are under treatment at hospital." Dr Flora said.

"Two affected patients, one returned from Italy and another from Germany, both male, one 29-year-old and another 40, have been detected on Saturday who are physically stable now," Flora said adding that both of them have fever and cough while one has diabetes and high blood pressure too."

The IEDCR Director said 142 returnees from Italy have been kept in home quarantine. "They've been sent to home quarantine from Ashkona Hajj Camp under the supervision of the administration," said Dr Flora.

She criticised many returnees for not properly following home quarantine guidelines. "Because of this, those who are returning now are being sent to the Ashkona Hajj Camp."

She warned that the government will be forced to go on 'hardline' if the returnees do not follow the quarantine procedures.

She said 152 Bangladeshis who returned from Italy this morning are going to be quarantined at Ashkona.

Families of Bangladeshis returning from Italy raised concerns about the facilities at the camp and alleged they were "below standard".

A number of family members waiting outside the camp said not only have no physicians checked up on the returnees, they were not offered any drinking water either.

However, Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), brushed off the allegations.









"We served them breakfast and water right after their arrival. All necessary arrangements have been made," she said when asked about the concerns.

"I don't know who raised such allegations but they are not correct."

Meanwhile, Army personnel have been deployed at the Ashkona Hajj camp in the capital upon the request of the Health Ministry to control access and security of the Italy returnee Bangladeshi passengers.

