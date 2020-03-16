Virus suspect from abroad moving freely





in their respective areas meeting relatives well before completing their 14-day quarantine period.

A total of 2,314 people are in home-quarantine countrywide as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), on Sunday.

Visiting different areas of Natore upazila headquarters, the UNB correspondent found some of the returnees are going to markets and roaming in the town as they are not serious about keeping themselves in isolation.

Local people said Abdul Awal, Chan Mia and Ershad of Sadar upazila returned home from Malaysia in between March 6 and 10 but went to a local market on Sunday before completion of their self-isolation period.

Asked about free movement of the returnees, Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman told UNB that the local health department will take help from the police to make sure all the returnees remain in self-isolation.

Deputy Commissioner of Natore Mohammad Shahriaz also said the local administration will take prompt action to stop the free movement of the returnees.

Two China-returnees have completed their 14-day quarantine period while others were advised not to come out of home before the end of their quarantine period, the Civil Surgeon said.

UNB Chandpur correspondent reports 648 Bangladeshi expatriates who retuned home recently have been asked to stay in home-quarantine in eight upazilas.

Locals alleged that no-one of the returnees are following government instruction to stay home.

Some of the returnees are coming out of houses and going to local shops and other places, they alleged.

Meanwhile, all of the 92 returnees remained in self-isolation in the district under the supervision of district health department.

Cumilla Civil Surgeon Dr Niatuzzaman said the overseas-returnees have been asked to stay at home for 14 days. -UNB



















