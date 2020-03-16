Coronavirus can survive both hot, humid climates, says WHO





"Wherever you live, whatever the climate is it is

important to follow precautions," a twitter post said.

WHO Philippines reminded the public to "wash your hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or a bent elbow" and "throw the tissue in the bin and wash your hands immediately afterwards."

Aside from this, WHO Philippines also debunked claims that the drinking of water and alcoholic beverages protect people from the 2019-nCoV virus.

"While staying hydrated by drinking water is important for overall health, it does not prevent coronavirus infection. If you have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider. If possible call ahead so your health care provider can prepare your visit," read its Twitter post.

"Drinking alcohol does not protect you from 2019-nCoV infection," WHO Philippines added that "Alcohol should always be consumed in moderation, and people who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking in an attempt to prevent 2019-nCoV infection." -AGENCIES















