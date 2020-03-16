Video
Corona suspect flees city hospital

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A patient named Shahjahan, 40, who returned from Bahrain, with coronavirus-like symptoms escaped from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday afternoon.
"After examining his health condition, we suspected that it might be a case of coronavirus, as he has been suffering from fever, cough, sneezing and breathing difficulties and admitted him to the hospital's Medicine Ward around 8:00am on Saturday. Then we called for a team from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the Director of the hospital
Uttam Kumar.
When the IEDCR team reached the hospital around 12:30pm and went to the Medicine Ward, doctors did not find him and his wife there, he added.
Shahjahan, who hails from Noakhali arrived in Dhaka from Bahrain on January 18.


