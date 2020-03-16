Corona suspect flees city hospital





"After examining his health condition, we suspected that it might be a case of coronavirus, as he has been suffering from fever, cough, sneezing and breathing difficulties and admitted him to the hospital's Medicine Ward around 8:00am on Saturday. Then we called for a team from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the Director of the hospital

Uttam Kumar.

When the IEDCR team reached the hospital around 12:30pm and went to the Medicine Ward, doctors did not find him and his wife there, he added.

Shahjahan, who hails from Noakhali arrived in Dhaka from Bahrain on January 18.

















