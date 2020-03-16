FBUTA, DUCSU urge govt to close all edn instts  





They requested the Prime Minister to order the respective ministry to close all academic institutions, said a press release singed by the federation President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Secretary General Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) submitted a memorandum to the Dhaka University Vice Chancellor demanding temporary closure of the university over coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the DUCSU building where Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and AGS Saddam Hussain, among others, were present.

Amid concern about the outbreak of coronvirus the Dhaka University will hold a emergency meeting on Monday morning.

They will take the decision about what to do to prevent coronavirus, said DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.

Students of the first year, mostly those who stay in dormitories and guest rooms of the DU in an unhygienic condition, demanded the suspension of all academic activities.

Forming human chain on Sunday at the base of Raju Sculpture, the students placed three-point demands and later submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor (VC).

The other two demands are installing medical camp to detect coronavirus as soon as possible and ensuring proper treatment of any coronavirus patient.

Meanwhile, three third-year students of DU have gone on fast-unto-death demanding cancellation of all academic and residential activities as fear grips the general students over corona virus outbreak globally.

KM Tourjo of Political Science Department, Md Zunaed Hossain Khan of Psychology, Md Hasan Biswas of Television Film and Photography Department started their protest on Saturday night at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture of TSC.

Besides, Students of almost 46 departments of DU announced to boycott classes and examinations temporarily due to coronavirus outbreak. They made the decision holding meeting with class representatives of respective departments.

The students and teachers of Pharmacy Faculty have prepared hand sanitizers at cheap price to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

200 bottles have been prepared in two days till Friday at the laboratory of Biotechnology Research Centre of the university.

Dr Md Abdul Muhit of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology Department led the team.

Initially those bottles will be distributed among the students, teachers and stuff of the Pharmacy Faculty.

















