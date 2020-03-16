Hasina for regional institution to fight public health threat





The Bangladesh Prime Minister also proposed to establish an institution to prevent and fight any public health threat in this region in future and said, "We need to forge collaboration through our collective capacity, expertise and resources."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders of the SAARC nations via a videoconference of the SAARC nations from her official residence Ganabhaban to discuss ways out of the coronavirus crisis.

Taking part in the discussion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to create a special voluntary fund to fight coronavirus, offering on behalf of his country an amount of US$10 million for the fund of the eight-nation grouping of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Highlighting steps taken by Bangladesh to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh successfully prevented the entry of the virus through strong surveillance and rigorous check-up at all international airports, seaports and land ports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the discussion that started in the afternoon on Sunday through his remarkable comment, "We cannot predict the situation which is why it is most valuable to share each other's perspectives."

"We believe it's extremely important to establish an institution to prevent and fight against any public health threat in the South Asian region

in future.... Bangladesh will be happy to host such institution if you all kindly agree," Sheikh Hasina said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to arrange the videoconference of all the SAARC nations to chalk out a joint strategy to tackle COVID-19 in this South Asia region.

Alongside Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza also joined the videoconference to represent their respective nations.

Modi proposed the talks after India confirmed its first death from coronavirus on Thursday. The other nations in the region, including Bangladesh, have also reported infections as the global death toll neared 6,000.

Modi had described the videoconference by SAARC nations as a "timely action for a healthier planet". In a tweet, he said: "I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens."

Taking part in the discussion, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is ready to share its capacity and expertise as well as the best practices with the SAARC countries, including logistic support, if required.

She also said the health ministers and secretaries can also have a similar conference to discuss the technicalities of the response to the coronavirus.

In her brief speech, Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has only five imported cases, but no local cases so far.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa said all schools and colleges in Sri Lanka have been closed

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has formed a national committee to provide guidance to people concerned from all ministries at all levels. It has also undertaken massive awareness-raising campaign everywhere in Bangladesh through all available media, including social media, she said.

"My party workers at all levels are active in raising awareness. Local body representatives are vigilant to enforce home quarantine, if necessary," said Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh has kept four newly-built hospitals, including the Kuwait-Maitree Hospital in Dhaka, dedicated exclusively to deal with COVID-19 patients. In addition, there is one more hospital in Rajshahi to exclusively handle COVID-19 patients, she said.

It has also earmarked separate beds in every hospital in all districts to treat COVID-19 patients. A few vacant buildings have been identified where makeshift hospitals can be established in case there is any such need, the Prime Minister said.

"We've also trained health workers at the upazila level. School children are also being trained to follow necessary personal hygiene," she added.

Bangladesh has stockpiles of testing kits, infra-red thermometers, isolation gowns and masks, said Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister extended thanks to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for initiating this videoconference.

"To continue this dialogue at the technical level, our (SAARC) health ministers, health secretaries and relevant health experts can also have this kind of videoconferences to discuss specific areas of cooperation," the Bangladesh Prime Minister proposed, saying WHO South-East Asia Regional Director may be invited to these videoconferences.

















