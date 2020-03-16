Video
Flashback March 1971

Yahya-Mujib talks begin

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Shahnaj Begum

On March 15, President Yahya Khan flew again to Dhaka to hold constitutional talks with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Due to extreme pressure of the movement, the government took a
decision to have another round of discussion with the political parties.
Yahya Khan came to Dhaka for the second time accompanied by the Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen SGM Pirzada, Maj Gen Khodadad Khan, Maj Gen Golam Umar, Justice AR Cornelius, MM Ahmad, Deputy-Chairman of Planning Commission and Col Hasan.
President Yahya Khan arrived in Dhaka from Karachi at 2:20pm to meet Mujib for "negotiations." Governor Lt Gen Tikka Khan welcomed him at the airport in Dhaka.
Leaders of various West Pakistan parties arrived later in Dhaka to join in the talks.  Yahya-Mujib discussion started in Dhaka on March 16. But non-cooperation movement was continuing beyond the discussion table. Sheikh Mujib had discussions with the Awami League leaders.
Agitation among the Dhaka University's student had taken up a different momentum as all student leaders chanted for independence. Protesting the killing of two students by the army, Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, resigned as Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University.
Daylong meetings and rallies went on in the capital and black flags were hoisted on vehicles.
No Bangladeshi journalists were allowed at the then Hotel Intercontinental to cover the issue. Mujib claims he has taken over administration of East Pakistan except for the cities of Dhaka, Comilla and Jessore.
Announcement of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - issued 35 directives (laws) to carry on with civilian rule…He declared - Non-cooperation movement to go on.
Meanwhile, in Karachi, People's Party Chairman ZA Bhutto, in a press conference revealed a set of demands saying that Awami League and People's Party should form a new government.
At night, the Awami League made a statement reaffirming the support of the  people in Bangabandhu's call for the peaceful movement.
Meanwhile, leftist forces of Bangla in exile formed the Bangladesh Jatiya Mukti Songram Samannoy Committee (Bangladesh National Freedom Struggle Organizing Committee) with Bhasani as the leader at Beleghata in Kolkata (Calcutta) of West Bengal in India.
The Bangladesh government in exile also formed the All Party Advisory Committee under Bhasani's leadership. The others were Moni Singh (Founder of the Communist Party of Bangladesh) and Muzaffar Ahmed (NAP), Monoranjan Dhar, Tajuddin Ahmed and Khondokar Mushtaq Ahmed.


