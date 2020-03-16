

Flights from corona affected countries barred: Momen

The decision would take effect from 12:01am on March 16, he said adding that 'we have already blocked entries of Indian citizens.'

The Foreign Minister made these remarks after a seminar at the BIISS Auditorium in the city yesterday.

"The gvernment wants to protect over 16 crore people of the country by not allowing anybody in the country with "imported" coronavirus," Momen said adding that we appealed to the expatriate Bangladeshis living in various countries not to come to Bangladesh until the situation improves which remains unheeded.

Bangladesh has suspended on arrival visas for all countries and stopped taking travellers from Europe, except England, until March 31 to keep Bangladesh safe.

"Those coming from infected countries will have to go for home quarantined for 14 days," Dr Momen said.

"Educational institutions will be shut down if necessary," added the Minister.

The Foreign Minister expressed displeasure over the reaction came from returnees from Italy on Saturday mentioning that

they did not like food and accommodation arranged by the government.

He also said the government is discouraging travellers from European countries except the United Kingdom, and people from infected countries like China, South Korea, Spain and other countries.

Those who did not visit any infected countries in the last 28 days can come to Bangladesh, he said.

These decisions will come into effect from Sunday midnight (12:01), said the Foreign Minister.

The government even cut short the mega event on March 17 marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Responding to a question on shutting down educational institutions, Dr Momen said old people like him are at risk but not the young people.

Focusing on the videoconferencing meeting between SAAR leaders, Dr AK Abdul Momen said in Dhaka on Sunday that Bangladesh should work in collaboration to deal with coronavirus.

Bangladesh highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnership as the Saarc countries come together on Sunday through a videoconference to chalk out a strong strategy for combating coronavirus in the region, Momen said.

"We should work together in collaboration and partnership so that we can handle this problem. That's the message," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters after attending a function in the city.

He said problems like coronavirus and climate change spread everywhere beyond borders which necessitates joint efforts.



















