DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes

Dhaka University (DU) and Jahangirnagar University authorities have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.

In DU, the programmes include placing wreath, holding discussion, cutting cake, releasing balloons and offering prayers. Teachers, students and officials of the university, led by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Akhtaruzzaman will place wreath at the portrait of the great leader of Bangalee nation at Bangabandhu memorial museum in city's Dhanmondi in the morning.

Our JU Correspondent reports, the university chalked out elaborate programmes on March 17.