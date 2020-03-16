Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:50 AM
EC not worried over coronavirus

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission is not worried of holding five Jatiya Sangsad by-elections and Chattogram City Corporation polls this month amid the Novel Coronavirus threat.
"We are not worried about holding five parliamentary seats by-elections this month. We could not defer the election date," Deputy Secretary of EC Md Atiar Rahman told Daily Observer on Sunday. According to the polls schedule, CCC polls will be held on March 29 along Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 parliamentary constituencies would be also held on same day.
Besides, by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 parliamentary constituencies would be held on March 21.
Meanwhile, five Bangladeshi expatriates have been detected Coronavirus who came in the country. Three out five have already released from the hospital.


