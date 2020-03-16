AL reschedules ‘Mujib Year’ programmes





On March 17, the birth day of Bangabandhu, AL programmes will start from 6:30am by hoisting the national and party flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban and the party's all offices across the country.

Leaders and activists of AL will place wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7am and continue till 8pm, the birth time of Bangabandhu, when fireworks will be opened in AL offices.

Announcing the programmes after AL secretariat meeting on 'Mujib Year' celebration held at AL president's political office of Dhanmondi, its General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We have rescheduled our programmes with the party president's approval."

The new schedule has already been sent to district, upazila, union and even ward level units to celebrate the occasion, he said.

Obaidul Quader said, "Due to coronavirus crisis, we had to change the 'Mujib Year' programmes. The coronavirus outbreak has created panic among people across the world."

The Chinese government has sent a letter informing us about their initiatives to prevent the virus. China is the only nation which has already controlled the virus and intended to help us to prevent the virus, he added.

"The government has been de-motivating the expatriates not to return in this situation. But, some of the expatriates are returning every day. Now, we are trying to maintain it strictly," he said.

AL President Sheikh Hasina will visit Tungipara of Gopalganj to show respect to the great later and offer prayers to Bangabandhu's grave with AL central members on 17 March, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the day, special prayers will be offered at all religious worships across the country and special foods will be distributed among the people.

AL's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee will distribute food, clothes and essential commodities to prevent coronavirus among helpless people at Shikha Chirantan of historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

At 1:00pm, Dhaka North and South City AL will distribute foods and clothes among the poor at Korail Slum in Mohakhali and Gulistan respectively.

At 8pm, fireworks will be opened at all AL offices across the country. Fireworks will also be displayed at Rabindra Sarobar of Dhanmondi, Hatirjheel, Bangabandhu Avenue, TSC of Dhaka University and premises of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Marking celebration of the day, most of the roads, important houses and offices of Dhaka city have already decorated with lights.

Marking the day Mujib Borsho Udjapon Bastobayon Committee has also taken programmes, which will be telecast after 8:00 pm through different electronic and social media.



















