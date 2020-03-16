CCC Polls: 15,393 polling officers get appoinment, training begins Mar 20





Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer off CCC Polls, said that the six day long training of those officers will begin from March 20 next which will be concluded on March 25.

He also said that the mock voting will be held on all 735 polling stations on March 27 to educate the people for casting votes through Electronic voting machines (EVM).

Hasanuzzaman said the total numbers of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the numbers of polling booths are 4886 and the total numbers of voters are 1951052 including 998723 male and 952329 female. Voters numbers have increased by 1,37,603.

A total of 735 Presiding Officers, 4886 Assistant Presiding Officers and 9,772 Polling Officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections.

The Returning Officer said that the training camp will be opened at nine venue including Kulgaon School and College, Rahmania High School, CDA Public School and College, Pahartali Girls High School, Dr Khastagir Girls High School, Shah Waliullah School, Kazem Ali School and College, Khawja Ajmeri High School and Agrabad Government Colony School.

Meanwhile a total of six for Mayor, 170 candidates for 41 wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor post have also began their campaign in their respective ward just after getting symbols from the election Office.

Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that nobody would be allowed to violate the election code of conduct. "Disciplinary action will be taken against the violater," He said.

He said that a total of 14 Executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign.























