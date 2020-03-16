Video
World Consumer Rights Day observed

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

To mark the World Consumer Rights Day, a rally was brought out in Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram on Sunday. photo: observer

The World Consumer Rights Day-2020 was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Sunday in a befitting manner and with the theme "The Sustainable Consumer".
KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, district administration and Department of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) jointly arranged a discussion meeting at District Collectorate conference room.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury was chief guest in the meeting and Additional DC (General) Abullah-al-Mashud was in the chair while Police Super (SP) Md Mashrukur Rahmn Khaled, BPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, and Additional District Magistrate Golam Mostafa were special guests.
Among others, President of Consumers Association Bangladesh (CAB), district unit, Alam Sarowar Tito, Deputy CS Dr Mustafizur Rahman, DNCRP Assistant Director Ridoy Rongon Bonik, Ajker Desh Editor Kazi Shaheen Khan, Former Kishoreganj Press Club President AK Nasim Khan, CAB Executive President Advocate Maya Bhowmic, General Secretary (GS) Monour Hossain Rony, District Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum, Assistant Professor Samiul Haque Mollah, and SV Government Girls High School Head Teacher Shahnaz Kabir also spoke on the occasion.
PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at DC office on Sunday morning with DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain in the chair.




Among others, ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique, and Additional SP (Headquarters) Ahmed Moinul Hasan also spoke on the occasion.
RANGAMATI: On the Day, a rally was brought out from DC office premises, and it paraded main roads of the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office conference room where DC AKM Mamunur Rashid was chief guest.
Among others, ADC Shilpi Rani Roy, ADC Md Nurul Huda, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema Tuz Zohra also attended the meeting.



