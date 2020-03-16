Regional SME products fair on in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, Mar 15: A seven-day long 'Regional SME Products Fair-2020' is being held on the ground of Independence Square in the town from March 12 for the second time with much enthusiasm and festivity.SME Foundation, Dhaka arranged the fair at the management of district administration, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASIB), Gaibandha, and Sonali Bank Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.The objectives of the fair arrangement are to motivate the local entrepreneurs, promote their SME sector, enhance production of quality SME products, and exhibit SME goods to the visitors and the customers to run their business smoothly through focusing their products, said Assistant General Manager of BSCIC Shah Mohammad Jonayed.