Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:49 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed on rape charge in 3 districts

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested on charge of separate rape cases in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Kurigram and Pirojpur, recently.  
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a person for raping a mentally-challenged girl in Barail Village of Nabinagar Upazila in the district early Thursday.
The arrested person is Robiullah, son of Fazil Mia of the same area. He works as a peon in Barail Uttar Government Primary School.
Local sources said Robiullah raped the victim forcefully while she was collecting leaves on the school field on March 5.
Victim's Mother Piara Begum lodged a case with Nabinagar Police station (PS) in this connection.
The victim was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for medical test, said Sub-Inspector of the PS Jashim Uddin.       
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly for abducting and raping a madrasa-going girl in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Aminur Rahman, 30, son of Abu Sama of Harirhat Village in Shilkhuri Union of the upazila.
Local sources said Aminur along with his friends abducted the victim, a sixth grader at Uttar Tilai Ruhul Islam Dakhil Madrasa, from Haridham Chowrasta area in the union while she was returning home from madrasa on March 7 and violated her for next two days.
On March 9, they left the girl in Bhurungamari Bus Stand area and fled away.
Being informed, the victim's family members rescued her from there.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a young man allegedly for raping a housewife in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested person is Tanveer Islam Limon, 26, son of Lablu Hawlader of the upazila sadar.
The victim, abandoned by her husband, lived in a rented house owned by Ratan Mali in Bhandaria Bazar area.
According to the case, Limon entered the victim's house at night on March 5 and forcefully violated her, provoking her to get married.  Later, the victim lodged a case file under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhandaria PS on Monday night.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Consumer Rights Day observed
Regional SME products fair on in Gaibandha
Three nabbed on rape charge in 3 districts
Six arrested with drugs in 3 dists
Boy comes back to mother after 2 yrs
Abducted Rajshahi girl rescued in Gazipur
Face-mask buying spree at Bauphal over coronavirus panic
12 gamblers held in two districts


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft