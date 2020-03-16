Three nabbed on rape charge in 3 districts





NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a person for raping a mentally-challenged girl in Barail Village of Nabinagar Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Robiullah, son of Fazil Mia of the same area. He works as a peon in Barail Uttar Government Primary School.

Local sources said Robiullah raped the victim forcefully while she was collecting leaves on the school field on March 5.

Victim's Mother Piara Begum lodged a case with Nabinagar Police station (PS) in this connection.

The victim was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for medical test, said Sub-Inspector of the PS Jashim Uddin.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly for abducting and raping a madrasa-going girl in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Aminur Rahman, 30, son of Abu Sama of Harirhat Village in Shilkhuri Union of the upazila.

Local sources said Aminur along with his friends abducted the victim, a sixth grader at Uttar Tilai Ruhul Islam Dakhil Madrasa, from Haridham Chowrasta area in the union while she was returning home from madrasa on March 7 and violated her for next two days.

On March 9, they left the girl in Bhurungamari Bus Stand area and fled away.

Being informed, the victim's family members rescued her from there.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a young man allegedly for raping a housewife in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Tanveer Islam Limon, 26, son of Lablu Hawlader of the upazila sadar.

The victim, abandoned by her husband, lived in a rented house owned by Ratan Mali in Bhandaria Bazar area.

According to the case, Limon entered the victim's house at night on March 5 and forcefully violated her, provoking her to get married. Later, the victim lodged a case file under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhandaria PS on Monday night.



















