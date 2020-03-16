Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Six arrested with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020
Our Correspondents

Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Dinajpur, Kurigram and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
DINAJPUR: Police detained three persons along with 97 bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The detainees are: Liakat Ali, 19, and Shah Alam, 23, of Birampur Upazila; and Mahamuda, 38, of Bundipara Village in Fulbari Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Md Fakhrul Islam said on information, a team of police raided Swajanpukur Village about 6pm and detained the three along with the phensedyl and a motorcycle.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug trader along with 199 yaba tablets from Bishnuballabh Fakir Para Village under Dhamshreni Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Arrested Palash Mia, 19, is the son of Ziadul Islam of the village.
RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of Rangpur RAB-13 raided the village and arrested the drug trader along with the yaba, two mobile phone sets, four SIM cards, one memory card, and cash Tk 800. In this connection, RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS. Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Anwarul Islam confirmed the news and said the detainee was sent to Kurigram Jail.
BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Border guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons with 0.5 kg of hemp from Azampur Railway Station area in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested persons are: Police Constable Md Asadullah, 42, son of Abdul Kadir of Akber Nagar area in Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj and Sumon Chandra Biswas, 36, son of Haridas Chandra Biswas of Gokulnagar area under Narayanpur in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi, a railway security member of Kadamtali Railway in Sylhet .
BGB-25 Battalion Commander Lt Col Golam Kabir said BGB members of Azampur BOP arrested the duo with hemp while patrolling in the railway station area at around 9:30pm.


