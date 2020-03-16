Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:49 AM
Boy comes back to mother after 2 yrs

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Mar 15: An eleven-year-old boy returned to his mother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon, about two and a half years after he left his maternal grandfather's home.
District Legal Aid Officer and Senior Assistant Judge Muhammad Fahad Bin Amin Chowdhury handed over Musa to his mother Khatija Begum.
Deputy Director of Laxmipur Department of Social Service Nurul Islam Patwari was also present at that time.
The victim's mother Khatija said she married to one Shakhawat Hossain, a resident of Charmansa Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, five years ago. But, Shakhawat, later, left the family and went away.
Khatija went to Saudi Arabia for work three years ago and kept Musa to her stepmother Kajal Akter in Tewariganj area in the upazila.
But, the mother claimed that Kajal and his son Gias Uddin often used to torture her son physically and did not give him food regularly.
At about two and a half years back, Musa left the house as he could not bear the torture anymore.
Nurul Islam Patwari said one Zia Uddin rescued Musa from Wireless intersection area in Chandpur district town on August 1, 2019. He took the boy to Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) and lodged a general diary in this regard.
The PS handed him over to Chandpur Shishu Paribar.  Later, he was handed over to Laxmipur Shishu Paribar where he had stayed and went to a school.
Laxmipur Shishu Paribar authorities searched his relatives' home several times according to information provided by him, but they failed to find out the whereabouts of his family.
At last, the authorities found his mother, Nurul Islam said.
The boy was handed over to his mother through the Legal Aid following an application filed by the mother.


