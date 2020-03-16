Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:49 AM
Abducted Rajshahi girl rescued in Gazipur

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHSHI, Mar 15: A schoolgirl, who was abducted from Bagha Upazila in the district, was rescued from Kalia area in Gazipur on Friday night.
Police detained a person in this connection.
The arrested person is Sobuz Ali, son of Zindar Ali of Alaipur Pakuria Village.
Police sources said that Sobuz abducted the girl forcefully with the help of his four friends on her way back home from the school on March 8.
In this connection, the girl's father filed a case accusing Sobuz with the Bagha Police Station (PS) on March 13.
However, on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Asraf Ali conducted a drive in Kalia area of Gazipur on Friday night and rescued the girl.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Nazrul Islam said the victim has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical tests.


