Abducted Rajshahi girl rescued in Gazipur





Police detained a person in this connection.

The arrested person is Sobuz Ali, son of Zindar Ali of Alaipur Pakuria Village.

Police sources said that Sobuz abducted the girl forcefully with the help of his four friends on her way back home from the school on March 8.

In this connection, the girl's father filed a case accusing Sobuz with the Bagha Police Station (PS) on March 13.

However, on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Asraf Ali conducted a drive in Kalia area of Gazipur on Friday night and rescued the girl.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Nazrul Islam said the victim has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical tests.





























