Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:49 AM
Face-mask buying spree at Bauphal over coronavirus panic

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Mar 15: Face-mask buying is on the rise at Bauphal Upazila of the district over coronavirus panic.
Now, the traders at different haats and bazaars of the upazila are making good sales of the mask.
Bauphal Upazila Health Complex sources said, due to warmth in daytime and mild cold at night in the upazila, different diseases like cough and pneumonia are spreading. Especially, children and old people are undergoing regular treatment at the hospital.
The coronavirus has created a new concern among the local people. Abdul Jalil, a health care receiver at the hospital, said, "There is no kit here to identify coronavirus. We are panicked due to the disease."
Dr Akhteruzzaman of Upazila Health complex said cold-related diseases are on the rise due to weather change. Only coughing or hooping does not indicate coronavirus attack.
"Very shortly we will get instrument for detecting coronavirus," he added.
He also said four beds have been readied in two cabins of the health complex. Any patient will be given treatment there. Besides, work is on to prepare a dormitory at the hospital for treating coronavirus patients.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Prashanta Kumar Saha said, "We will not provide treatment to coronavirus patients in any ordinary cabin. Separate unit will be prepared very soon."


