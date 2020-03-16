12 gamblers held in two districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained six gamblers from Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The detainees are: Abdur Rahman, 39, Khalequzzaman, 31, Azad Ali, 37, Saidur Rahman, 44, Suza Mia, 36, and Asadul Haq, 33.

On information, a team of police raided one Azizul Haque's house in Berakuti Village at night and detained the six. But, another gambler Azizul Haque managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rajib Kumar Roy said a case was filed in this connection, and the detainees were sent to jail following a court order on Sunday morning.

BHOLA: Police detained six gamblers from Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The detained are: Monir Hossain, 22, Ayub Ali, 38, Md Sumon, 25, Md Shahin, 22, Md Nirob, 25, and Md Rashed. They all are residents of Mawlakandi area in the upazila.

Tazumuddin PS OC SM Ziaul Haque said on information, police raided Shashiganj Bazaar and nabbed the six.









A case was filed against them in this connection, and they were sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order, the OC added.





