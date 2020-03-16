Girl, lover kill selves in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 15: A girl and her lover killed selves in Agailjhara Upazila of the district recently as their parents denied admitting their love affair.

The deceased were identified as Puja Bairagi, 15, daughter of Hira Lal Bairagi of Mohankati Village, and Prakash Biswas, 17, son of Parimal Biswas of Baropika Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Puja and Prakash loved each other, but both of their family members did not accept the relationship. Following this, they both took poison on March 8.

Later, locals rushed Puja to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where she died on Thursday, and Prokash, who was admitted to Rahat Anwar Hospital, died on Saturday about 11am.















