Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:49 AM
Countryside

AL leader's liquor store raided in Pabna, 46 punished

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Mar 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 conducted an anti-drug drive with a mobile court at the liquor store of an Awami League (AL) leader in the municipality on Saturday and punished 46 people on different terms.  
The owner of liquor house Proloy Chaki is Culture Secretary (CS) of District AL and also CS of Banomali Shilpakala Academy.  
A team of RAB led by Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Aminul Kabir Tarafder conducted the drive.
Later, a mobile court fined the AL leader Tk 50,000 and punished 46 people.
In addition, eight persons were arrested and brought to the office of the deputy commissioner for illegal drinking of liquor. The other detainees were released from the custody as they were minors.
Locals complained they have been living in a very embarrassing situation because of the sale of liquor in the area for long.
However, they insisted the liquor store to be removed from the area quickly.
District Executive Magistrate Anuja Mondal said RAB members conducted a drive there on the basis of the news that liquor was being sold to the youths violating the law of liquor sale.


