Two minors drown in septic tank





The deceased were identified as Jannat, 4, daughter of Zahirul Islam of Chakbandi Village in Sherpur and Mili Akhter, 5, daughter of Morshed Ali of Kamardia Village in Mymensingh.

The deceased's family members said the parents of the minor girls are living in a rented house owned by Abul Kashem in Baniarchala Village for work purpose. They left the house for work on Sunday morning like every day.

With the absence of their parents, the minor girls went outside to play. Later, the locals discovered their bodies in an open septic tank at around 11:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at noon.

Officer-in-Charge of Joydebpur Police Station Jabedul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the bodies were handed over to their family members without autopsies.





























