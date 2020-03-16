Eight lakh children to get MR vaccines in Khulna, Rajbari





KHULNA: Each of over five lakh children between nine months and 10 years will be immunised with one dose of MR vaccine in the forthcoming Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 aiming to build up immunity against measles-rubella disease and reduce its transmission among children.

The information was disclosed at a press conference on "Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020" arranged by the civil surgeon (CS) office at School Health Clinic in the city on Sunday.

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the Directorate General of Health Services, World Health Organisation (WHO), GAVI and UNICEF extended assistance in arranging the event.

CS Dr Sujat Ahmed read out the keynote paper in the event on the campaign that will be conducted in two phases from March 18 to 24 next at primary level schools and March 25 to April 12 next at community level in the district.

Among others, Medical Officer Dr Sheikh Sadia Monowara, Dr Palash Ghosh, Surveillance Medical Officer of the Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme of WHO at the CS office Dr Sayed Ahsan and General Secretary of Khulna Press Club Md Mamun Reza also spoke at the programme. The CS said a total of 3,33,878 students (class one to four) of 1,859 primary level educational institutions will be immunised with one dose of MR vaccine in the first phase. Besides, 1,85,200 children of the same age group will get one dose of MR vaccine in the second phase of the campaign at the community level.

He sought media cooperation in raising public awareness to make the forthcoming measles-rubella vaccination campaign in two phases for ensuring immunisation of 100 per cent targeted children to protect them from various diseases.

Dr Sayed Ahsan termed measles as one of the most infectious human diseases and put importance on enhancing public awareness to ensure vaccination to 100 per cent children.

Rubella infection among women, especially among pregnant mothers, may pass the virus to foetus resulting in miscarriage or congenital defects, which may cause cataract, glaucoma and congenital heart disease to the newborns, he also said.

RAJBARI: CS Dr Md Nurul Islam urged all journalists to make Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 a success.

At a press conference on Sunday, he said, "The measles-rubella supplement is helpful for reducing the severity and duration of illness associated with measles. Rubella supplement is essential for the babies' cell-function for growth, red blood cell production and immunity."

The press briefing was held at the conference room of his office.

Among others, President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, Vice President Md Mosharraf Hossain, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, and Sadar Upazila Health Officer Dr Abdul Hannan also spoke at the programme.

It was told in the conference that a total of 3,468 field workers of the Health and Family Planning Department accompanying volunteers will be deployed in different centres to make the campaign successful.

Children numbering 2,50,862 and ranging from nine month to bellow 10 years will be immunised with the vaccines.























A total of 7,50,862 children will be given measles-rubella (MR) vaccines in Khulna and Rajbari districts to mark the forthcoming Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 in the country from March 18 to April 12.KHULNA: Each of over five lakh children between nine months and 10 years will be immunised with one dose of MR vaccine in the forthcoming Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 aiming to build up immunity against measles-rubella disease and reduce its transmission among children.The information was disclosed at a press conference on "Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020" arranged by the civil surgeon (CS) office at School Health Clinic in the city on Sunday.The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the Directorate General of Health Services, World Health Organisation (WHO), GAVI and UNICEF extended assistance in arranging the event.CS Dr Sujat Ahmed read out the keynote paper in the event on the campaign that will be conducted in two phases from March 18 to 24 next at primary level schools and March 25 to April 12 next at community level in the district.Among others, Medical Officer Dr Sheikh Sadia Monowara, Dr Palash Ghosh, Surveillance Medical Officer of the Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme of WHO at the CS office Dr Sayed Ahsan and General Secretary of Khulna Press Club Md Mamun Reza also spoke at the programme. The CS said a total of 3,33,878 students (class one to four) of 1,859 primary level educational institutions will be immunised with one dose of MR vaccine in the first phase. Besides, 1,85,200 children of the same age group will get one dose of MR vaccine in the second phase of the campaign at the community level.He sought media cooperation in raising public awareness to make the forthcoming measles-rubella vaccination campaign in two phases for ensuring immunisation of 100 per cent targeted children to protect them from various diseases.Dr Sayed Ahsan termed measles as one of the most infectious human diseases and put importance on enhancing public awareness to ensure vaccination to 100 per cent children.Rubella infection among women, especially among pregnant mothers, may pass the virus to foetus resulting in miscarriage or congenital defects, which may cause cataract, glaucoma and congenital heart disease to the newborns, he also said.RAJBARI: CS Dr Md Nurul Islam urged all journalists to make Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 a success.At a press conference on Sunday, he said, "The measles-rubella supplement is helpful for reducing the severity and duration of illness associated with measles. Rubella supplement is essential for the babies' cell-function for growth, red blood cell production and immunity."The press briefing was held at the conference room of his office.Among others, President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, Vice President Md Mosharraf Hossain, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, and Sadar Upazila Health Officer Dr Abdul Hannan also spoke at the programme.It was told in the conference that a total of 3,468 field workers of the Health and Family Planning Department accompanying volunteers will be deployed in different centres to make the campaign successful.Children numbering 2,50,862 and ranging from nine month to bellow 10 years will be immunised with the vaccines.