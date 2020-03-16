Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:48 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prices of essentials must not be increased

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dear Sir

According to recent reports, the price of electricity will raise by 5.3 per cent, where each unit of electricity will cost Tk 7.13. It new cost policy has been effective from March 1. Additionally, WASA has proposed increasing its tariff by 80 per cent for residential and commercial use, charging Tk 20 for each unit (1000 litres) instead of the current price of Tk 11.57.

The prices of essential commodities in Bangladesh are already costly. This new prices are giving nightmare to the middleclass people. At the beginning of July 2019, the government had hiked the price of gas for all users by 32.8 per cent. Now that the government has decided to raise the price of electricity which eventually will become a burden our lives. The government should reconsider increasing the prices of such essential utilities. The economic growth also suggests that the living standard of many people has declined as well.





There are many things we should pay attention. But the government only raising the price of essentials. I think government must understand the predicament of the commoners.

Naima Over mail 



