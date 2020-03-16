Poor attendance & its outcome



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



The place was a second-floor flat in the Azimpur Colony. We engaged in combined studies at night keeping awake until the time for sahri. This exercise was not very fruitful. As talks more than studies ate up our time. In addition like naughty children we went to the dark balcony shouting at unsuspecting men walking in the street. Thus frightening them and quickly withdrawing into the rooms.



Shoddy preparations cost us heavily in the test. Kaiser, Monjoor and Khoka cut a sorry figure in the examinations. I also flew at altitudes lower than expected of me. In 1959 in the I A examinations, I stood first while Rownak Jahan stood third. But in the examination at the end of the first year BA Honours, Rownak became first and I a close second. Generous friend said that it was my 'chivalry', but I knew better.



Even after the disappointing results of the first year final examination, neither I nor Kaiser and Monjoor turned our serious attention towards studies. Political, cultural and recreational activities continued to hold the centre of the stage for us and most of our classmates. The virtual siren call of hours of small talks in Madhu's Canteen and halls went on attracting us in dazed consciousness.



The sincere attempts by eminent teachers such as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr GW Chowdhury, SM Ali and Noor Mohammad Miah did not have much success in making us attend to studies. Carefree senior teacher Abdur Razzak, later national professor, gave us philosophical advice to enlighten ourselves by going to the original creations of the masters of political science. We, the unconventional students, virtually had no time even for the text. How could we then find time to delve deep into the ocean of knowledge?

Younger teachers such as Mahfuzul Hoque, M Mokammel Hoque and M Rashiduzzaman impressed us with their youthful eagerness to pursue us to attend to our studies. They did not have any greater success than their seasoned seniors.



In 1960-61, our batch was in the second-year honours class. It was a time for examinations in subsidiary subjects. Honours students were required to take two subsidiary subjects for study till the end of the second year when they had to pass the final test. I had general history and economics as my subsidiaries. So had Kaiser. In history, dedicated teacher M Sirajuddin taught us history of ancient India with meticulous care. He treated us as student of honours in history and gave us the lessons with all seriousness.

Mr Mohor Ali, another committed teacher specialising in mediaeval Indian history, taught us what was referred to as the period of Muslim rule, meaning the times of the Turkoman-Afghan and the Mughal emperors. Another dear and impressive teacher, tall and dark handsome Giasuddin Ahmed taught us European history in an attractively dramatic manner. He was martyred on December 14, 1971 along with other prominent Bengali intellectuals by the Pakistani army and their collaborators.



In economics, our favourite teachers were the SM Hall provost Dr Mazharul Hoque and relatively young Rehman Sobhan, Abdur Rahim, Azizur Rahman Khan (AR Khan) and Aminul Islam. We used to call Dr Mazharul Hoque 'Benham' as he had the book by Benham with him and frequently quoted him. Mr Rehman Sobhan delivered his lectures with impressive solemnity. Mr Abdur Rahim left the university for a job as a member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan in 1961.



AR Khan and Aminul Islam though they obtained first class in MA examinations had to leave university teaching as they had adverse police report because of their involvement in anti-government student politics. Dr AR Khan later served in international economic organisation with commendable success. Dr Aminul Islam served the Asian Development Bank. The same fate was shared by Mohammad Sirajuddin of history. He later became a member of the CSP and became a secretary and served the government of Bangladesh.



However sincere and skilful were the teachings of our subsidiary teachers, these failed to leave their imprints on our restless minds. Kaiser, Monjoor, Aga Kohinoor and I found ourselves in a near helpless situation just before the subsidiary examinations. We were poorly prepared. That was not all. Kaiser and I attended both the honours and subsidiary classes irregularly. As a result, in both cases, we failed to obtain the required percentage of attendance. In subsidiaries, we thought we could manage the situation by convincing the head assistant of the department. We were wrong.



The assistant of the economic department looked at the record of abjectly poor attendance and said, 'out of possible'! We, therefore, had to get special permission to appear at the examinations the hard way. We had to plead for the mercy of the respective heads of the departments for getting special permission. The same sorry exercise had to be repeated for appearance in the honours examinations a year later. That, however, is another story. I had an additional problem. Habituated to keeping late hours and sleeping right up to the noon even afternoon, I had grave difficulties in retraining myself to be awake during morning hours.



To counter untimely sleepiness I had my physician prescribe tranquillisers. These only made me feel numb and kept me half awake. Preparations were totally inadequate and my half-awake state during the examinations hours naturally made me apprehensive of adverse results. However, fate was kind and Kaiser, Monjoor, Aga and I were pleasantly surprised to find that we had passed the subsidiaries with commendable marks.











Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his write-ups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".



