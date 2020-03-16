Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity



Syed Ershad Ahmed



Transformation of products and services in knowledge based high technological era is occurring among all the countries of the world. Therefore, it is imperative for Bangladesh for continuous effort of adapting its economy and growth through diversified transformation instead of convergence.



Bangladesh must have strong growth to reach upper middle-income status by mid-2030s, as our per capita GDP of around 3,900 as per purchase power parity adjusted dollars are still well below the required strength and without its further improvement it is difficult to sustain higher growth.



It is still short of meeting the thresholds for sustained 8 per cent plus GDP growth on all three fronts: multifactor productivity, labour productivity growth and investment growth.



The World Bank's South Asia Economic Focus (April 2019) found Bangladesh's potential exports are 2.3 to 2.7 times larger than the actual. It is therefore vulnerable to the perils of being trapped unless it corrects resource misallocation and balances tangible capital accumulation with skills and innovation.



So, for this, it is imperative to enhance both numbers of working people as well as productivity with providing skill development training and it is required to adopt the evolving technology that is transformation of labour productivity into more mechanical knowledge.



Now we can look at our existing statistics and at real conditions of productivity and the changes that took place over the decades in major sectors like readymade garments, services-banking, communication, industrial production, financial inclusions services, mechanized farming, education and health services.



For new economic opportunities, it is a challenge for Bangladesh to develop the skills of young people along with many other developing countries for boosting the economic growth.

To compare our labour productivity with that of other countries, we can assess our skills and can identify where areas where we are lagging behind and areas that require attention to speed up the growth.



Here, labour productivity per hour of some Asian countries (2018) in garment production or productivity are being quoted: Bangladesh is at $5 per hour, India- $9, Cambodia- $3, Thailand- $15, Philippines $8.7, Indonesia- $14, Pakistan- $9 which shows Bangladesh's labour productivity in garments is lower except its rival Cambodia. The largest garment exporter China's per hour productivity is calculated at $11.1, while the highest labour productivity is in Sri Lanka at $15.9. Benchmarking with China, labour productivity gap between Bangladesh and China is 69 per cent. The date indicates that labour force of those countries is more productive than that of Bangladesh.



Minimum wage for a Bangladeshi labour in garments industry is currently $96 and the wage for labours occupied in other economic sectors of Bangladesh is also lower than that of garment sector. Minimum wage in countries like China, Thailand & Vietnam are $348, $321 & $179 respectively. Even in Cambodia, minimum wage is $182 per month, which means Bangladesh has still the opportunities to go upward which is supportive to continue its growth.



We can look into other areas of regional unemployment rate in Asia and Pacific countries. Unemployment Rate in Bangladesh averaged 3.86 per cent from 1991 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 5.10 per cent in 1997 and a record low of 2.20 per cent in 1991. This Rate in Bangladesh increased to 4.30 per cent in 2018 from 4.20 per cent in 2017. However, it is projected to remain at around 3.6 per cent until 2020. An unusual fact is that Bangladesh's job rate exceeds global average despite substantial youth unemployment. The labour market in high -income countries is characterized by considerable fall in unemployment, but in a number of upper-middle income countries, the slowdown in economic growth exacerbated the unemployment rate.



The job market for Bangladesh and the low income countries as a whole is characterized by the substantial existence of the poor or low quality of job through which the workers cannot ensure a fair and decent living. The statistics reveals Bangladesh needs to go further in improving its labor standards and in productivity. Apart from labour productivity within the country, manpower export is another factor that Bangladesh sends mainly unskilled labour abroad depriving them from higher wages.

The below statistics may help to understand our labour conditions in foreign lands, their migration and remittance generation.



Bangladesh has the 7th largest labour force in the world with 73 million working people. Though labour migration and remittances, generated by migrant workers, have contributed significantly to Bangladesh economy for several years, it is still missing the actual productivity over the decades. A total of 6.4 million male and female workers with various skills are currently working overseas destined to Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, South Africa and many other countries. Currently more than 10 million Bangladeshis are working abroad, primarily as low-skilled labourers in the Arabian Gulf. Low-skilled migrant workers from across Bangladesh who are willing to work for low wages meet short-term labour demand in destination countries such as the GCC countries and Malaysia. Saudi Arabia has historically been a major destination for migrant workers.



However, a decline has been observed in the number of migrants to Saudi Arabia after 2001, with a drastic decline from 2009. Bangladeshi migrant workers are gardeners, construction workers, janitors and house cleaners. On average, they earn $400 a month, far more than they would make doing the same jobs at home. The $15 billion sent home by migrant workers is Bangladesh's second-largest source of foreign earnings after its gigantic textile industry. India, Mexico, Russia and China send out more migrant workers each year according to the World Bank.



Skill and productivity are linked with business environment, accountability, transparency and to ensure them, it is imperative to overcome existing hurdles in few areas like-maintaining proper ethic in national labour force, removing inequalities in workforce education, bring more transparency in government bureaucracy, more access to finance through and easy financial inclusion services, favourable taxation, stable government and removing bottlenecks in legal infrastructures.



Due to increase in rate of education of the country over the decades, employment is gradually shifting from agriculture to services and industrial sectors. Every year in the growing economy good numbers of new jobs are being created mainly for young class people, though as per demands the number is not adequate. As per Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) of the unemployed people about 50 per cent is university graduates. On the other hand, a large number of foreigners-mainly from India and Sri Lanka are working in various industrial sectors. This is because - our local labour force lacks the required technical and managerial skills much needed in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



In mechanized farming, though a vacuum is created, people are being engaged in other service or manufacturing based sectors. But the continuous growth has not created adequate job opportunities and even at the recent slow growth in private sector credit the unemployment is becoming a major concern of the country. Bangladesh is in the process of graduating to a developing country status and at this time the falling growth of private sector credit is not encouraging for the economy.



A recent World Bank report shows that Bangladesh's employment rate is less than 50 percent across all three streams of polytechnics, universities, and college and even with such high unemployment figures, the country remits vast amounts of money outside in the form of foreign workers.



As per reports prepared by different research organizations the economy of Bangladesh is a developing market economy. It's the 39th largest in the world in nominal terms, and 29th largest by purchasing power parity with a rate of 7.3 per cent real GDP annual growth. Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest growing economies with a lot of promise for foreign investment which will create more jobs for the growing numbers of educated young population. To keep pace with the economic growth and developments taking place at national level, it's very important to have efficient labour force available.



The most recent 2019 edition of Global Competitiveness Report assesses 141 economies. It reports during 2018, the World Economic Forum introduced a new methodology emphasizing the role of human capital, innovation, resilience and agility, as not only drivers but also defining features of economic success in the 4th Industrial Revolution. As a result, the GCI scale changed to 1 to 100 from 1 to 7, with higher average score meaning higher degree of competitiveness. The report is made up of 98 variables organized into twelve pillars with the most important including institutions; infrastructure; ICT adoption; macroeconomic stability; health; skills; product market; labour market; financial system; market size; business dynamism; and innovation capability.



The competitiveness report updated in Dec'19 ranking of Bangladesh and some other countries are as follows: China- 28, Thailand- 40, Vietnam- 67, India-68, Sri Lanka- 84, Bangladesh-105, Cambodia-106 and Pakistan-110. The GCI report says Bangladesh has a score of 41 out of 100 on skills of current workforce. In terms of skills of current workforce, Bangladesh is 123rd out of 141 countries.



To enhance Bangladesh's labour productivity in parallel with growing economy, it is imperative to enhance and accelerate vocational training and develop skills of the workforces going abroad. The modern technology based vocational education will increase productivity both in local and global market and the unemployed young people could be engaged in more knowledge-based service and manufacturing based sectors including the growing information and communication technology-based sectors.



It is evident that in the ongoing trade war between US and China, Bangladesh missed opportunities in the US market with its low-cost services and products due to absence of research and development based high tech products. So instead of existing highly labour-intensive sector, it is urgent to enhance labor productivity which is also termed as output productivity and it is possible for Bangladesh as the country do have a pool of young educated class of people.



The writer is the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and former president of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry

















