

Country gets its first expressway



It is not only in the jam-packed capital, even on highways on various routes from the capital travellers lose their valuable time. Not long ago, in the route from Dhaka to Tangail to Bangabandhu Bridge, people spent about 12 hours during their Eid journeys. This situation has not still improved much - despite the fact that huge money is being spent for the improvement of infrastructure. The work on the four-lane highway is still going on and once it is completed, the traffic movement on this route will improve. But since during vacations from the centralised Dhaka city, people flock to their homes in villages and towns, long jams on the roads will occur killing their time.



If people had options such as faster trains running between the schedule, people would least opt for travelling by roads. Additionally, road safety is another issue. Those who can afford air travel do not come here however. Therefore, the country's road infrastructure has to be improved a lot with such infrastructure mega-projects as the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway so that people's travel time becomes shorter and vehicles move in a disciplined way.











Indeed the Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga expressway on Dhaka-Khulna Highway opened a new era. With its two service lanes, five flyovers, 19 underpasses, two interchanges, four railway over-bridges, four large bridges, 25 small bridges and 54 culverts.

We believe the expressway will ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles reducing the travel time greatly. Because of this expressway, now it'll take only 30 minutes for commuters to reach Mawa from Dhaka. Once the construction of Padma Bridge is completed, it'll take only 45 minutes to reach Bhanga from Dhaka.



