Campus News

Accounting and Information System Department of Jashore Science and Technology University launches a voluntary blood donation camp marking the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on the campus on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Md Anwar Hossain visits the camp.A fresher reception and farewell programme of Economics Department at Jahangirnagar University was held at Zahir Rayhan Auditorium on the campus on Sunday.