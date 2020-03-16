Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:48 AM
Over 5-lakh children to get MR vaccines in Khulna

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Mar 15: Over 5-lakh children from 9 months to10-year age group will be immunized with one dose of measles-rubella (MR) vaccine in the forthcoming Measles-Rubella Campaign- 2020 aiming to build up immunity against the disease and reduce its transmission among them.
This was disclosed by Dr Sujat Ahmed, Civil Surgeon of Khulna at a press conference on "Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020'at School Health Clinic in the city here on Sunday morning.
The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of the Directorate General of Health Services, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF has extended their cooperation in arranging the event.
The Civil Surgeon read-out key-note paper of the event that will be held in two phases from March 18 to 24 next at primary school level and March 25 to April 12 next at community level in the district.
Medical Officer Dr Sheikh Sadia Monwara, Dr Palash Ghosh, Surveillance Medical Officer of the Immunization and Vaccine Development Programme of WHO at the Civil Surgeon Office Dr Sayed Ahsan and general secretary of Khulna Press Club Md Mamun Reza also spoke.
The Civil Surgeon said 2,33,878 students from class one to four of 1,859 primary level educational institutions will be immunised with one dose of MR vaccine in the first phase.
"Besides, 1,85,200 children of the same age group will get one dose of MR vaccine in the second phase of the campaign at community levels," he added.
He sought media cooperation in raising public awareness to make the forthcoming measles-rubella vaccination campaign in two phases for ensuring immunization of cent percent targeted children to protect them from various diseases.
Dr Sayed Ahsan termed measles as one of the most infectious human diseases and put importance on enhancing public awareness to ensure vaccination to cent percent children.    -BSS


