Two arrested, arms manufacturing factory busted in Noakhali





Rab identified the men as Bablu, 52, Anwar Hossain, 56, residents of the upazila's Bayarchar. They were arrested between Saturday night and Sunday morning with five firearms from the area.

Bablu and Anwar were arrested with three single-barrel locally made guns, two LGs and bullets, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jasim Uddin, company commander of Rab-11.

Later, Rab conducted another drive at Raihan Workshop in Ramgati Bazar in the upazila. Bullets and materials to manufacture guns were seized from there.

"The workshop was being used as a factory to produce guns that were sold to various criminal groups active in the char regions of Laxmipur and Noakhali and coastal areas," Jasim said. -UNB































NOAKHALI, Mar 15: The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in separate drives arrested two suspected criminals with illegal firearms and busted an arms manufacturing factory in Hatia upazila.Rab identified the men as Bablu, 52, Anwar Hossain, 56, residents of the upazila's Bayarchar. They were arrested between Saturday night and Sunday morning with five firearms from the area.Bablu and Anwar were arrested with three single-barrel locally made guns, two LGs and bullets, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jasim Uddin, company commander of Rab-11.Later, Rab conducted another drive at Raihan Workshop in Ramgati Bazar in the upazila. Bullets and materials to manufacture guns were seized from there."The workshop was being used as a factory to produce guns that were sold to various criminal groups active in the char regions of Laxmipur and Noakhali and coastal areas," Jasim said. -UNB