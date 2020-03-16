Jatiya Party to celebrate Mujib Barsha

Jatiya Party has taken programmes to celebrate 'Mujib Barsha' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As part of the programmes, leaders of Jatiya Party will pay respect to the Father of the Nation at his portrait at Dhanmondi Road no. 32 on March 17.

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in Parliament GM Quader and other senior leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at 11:00am on the day, said a press release on Sunday.

Jatiya Party senior co-chairman, co-chairmen and party secretary general will attend the programme. -BSS













