Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:47 AM
latest
Home City News

Jatiya Party to celebrate Mujib Barsha

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Jatiya Party has taken programmes to celebrate 'Mujib Barsha' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
As part of the programmes, leaders of Jatiya Party will pay respect to the Father of the Nation at his portrait at Dhanmondi Road no. 32 on March 17.
Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in Parliament GM Quader and other senior leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at 11:00am on the day, said a press release on Sunday.
Jatiya Party senior co-chairman, co-chairmen and party secretary general will attend the programme.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
Over 5-lakh children to get MR vaccines in Khulna
Two arrested, arms manufacturing factory busted in Noakhali
Jatiya Party to celebrate Mujib Barsha
NUS launches free computer course
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
5 students killed in Sirajganj, Habiganj road crashes
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft