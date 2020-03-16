NUS launches free computer course

Nari Unnayan Shakti (NUS) inaugurated a three-month long computer training course for poor and very small educated youth women of Khilgaon and Rampura areas in the capital on Saturday.

Aiming to develop skill in ICT sector, Executive Director (Additional Secretary), Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, inaugurated the training as chief guest. The programme was supported by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

The NUS established a free ICT centre for 140 youth women per year of Khilgaon and Rampura areas in Dhaka city. NUS will provide certificates among the trainee participants after successfully completion of 3 months training course on online billing system, office technology.











