Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:47 AM
latest
Home City News

NUS launches free computer course

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
City Desk

Nari Unnayan Shakti (NUS) inaugurated a three-month long computer training course for poor and very small educated youth women of Khilgaon and Rampura areas in the capital on Saturday.
Aiming to develop skill in ICT sector, Executive Director (Additional Secretary), Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, inaugurated the training as chief guest. The programme was supported by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.
The NUS established a free ICT centre for 140 youth women per year of Khilgaon and Rampura areas in Dhaka city. NUS will provide certificates among the trainee participants after successfully completion of 3 months training course on online billing system, office technology.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
Over 5-lakh children to get MR vaccines in Khulna
Two arrested, arms manufacturing factory busted in Noakhali
Jatiya Party to celebrate Mujib Barsha
NUS launches free computer course
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
5 students killed in Sirajganj, Habiganj road crashes
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft