5 students killed in Sirajganj, Habiganj road crashes





Our Sirajganj Correspondent informed, at least four madrasa students were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Talukdar Bazar in Kamarkhand upazila on early Sunday. The deceased were identified as Yasin Ali, 23, Khaled Hasan, 21, Imran Hossain, 14, and Elias Hossain, 22. All of them were student of Islami Madrasa in city's Tejgaon.

Shaheed Alam, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim Police Station, said the madrasa students were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Naogaon.

The accident took place when their bus collided with a truck on Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim connecting highway, leaving Yasin, Khaled and Imran dead on the spot and 17 others injured around 2:30am.

In Habiganj, a schoolboy was killed as a Tomtom overturned on him in Chunarughat upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Nyeem Akash, 15, hailed from Chunarughat municipality. He was a student of class nine at DCP High School.

Police said the accident occurred at around 10:30am in Chandona area on the Dhaka-Sylhet old highway. Nyeem died on the spot.

Body was sent to Habiganj Adhunik General Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge of Chunarughat Thana Sheik Nazmul Haque.

















At least five students including four madrasa students and one school boy were killed in separate road accidents in Sirajganj and Habiganj districts on Sunday.Our Sirajganj Correspondent informed, at least four madrasa students were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Talukdar Bazar in Kamarkhand upazila on early Sunday. The deceased were identified as Yasin Ali, 23, Khaled Hasan, 21, Imran Hossain, 14, and Elias Hossain, 22. All of them were student of Islami Madrasa in city's Tejgaon.Shaheed Alam, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim Police Station, said the madrasa students were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Naogaon.The accident took place when their bus collided with a truck on Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim connecting highway, leaving Yasin, Khaled and Imran dead on the spot and 17 others injured around 2:30am.In Habiganj, a schoolboy was killed as a Tomtom overturned on him in Chunarughat upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Abu Nyeem Akash, 15, hailed from Chunarughat municipality. He was a student of class nine at DCP High School.Police said the accident occurred at around 10:30am in Chandona area on the Dhaka-Sylhet old highway. Nyeem died on the spot.Body was sent to Habiganj Adhunik General Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge of Chunarughat Thana Sheik Nazmul Haque.