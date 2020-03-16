Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
DU, JU Correspondents

Dhaka University (DU) and Jahangirnagar University authorities have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.
In DU, the programmes include placing wreath, holding discussion, cutting cake, releasing balloons and offering prayers. Teachers, students and officials of the university, led by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Akhtaruzzaman will place wreath at the portrait of the great leader of Bangalee nation at Bangabandhu memorial museum in city's Dhanmondi in the morning.
A discussion will be held on the premises of Eternal Memory monument with VC in the chair which will be commence by reciting national anthem and releasing 100 balloons.
After the discussion, a hundred-pound cake will be cut in observance of the birth centenary of the great leader.
Our JU Correspondent reports, the university chalked out elaborate programmes on March 17.
The programme includes placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of the university, photo exhibition in front of the Sheikh Hasina Hall, research paper exhibition on Bangabandhu's life, poster presentation, offering prayers after Zohr prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Father of the Nation.


















« PreviousNext »

