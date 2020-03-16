Serie A doctors warn against return to training as 11 players catch coronavirus





"Anyway, I'm fine now," he said on Instagram. "What to do now? Nothing, just rest. I just have to stay away from people." -AFP ROME, MARCH 15: Serie A doctors have issued a joint warning advising against a return to club training after four more players on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the tally in the Italian top flight to 11.Fiorentina's Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella contracted the virus, the Tuscan club said, with Sampdoria's Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynski later confirming they had also been diagnosed.Serie A doctors said they had "strong concerns" and "unanimously advise not to resume training until a clear improvement" in the situation.Four Fiorentina team members were diagnosed with Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic also testing positive on Friday, along with a club physiotherapist.Seven Sampdoria players have tested positive, including Italian midfielder Depaoli and Polish defender Bereszynski on Saturday, along with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this week.Vlahovic, 20, revealed that he had not realised anything was wrong until he became feverish and his temperature rose to 39 degrees, and he went to hospital."Anyway, I'm fine now," he said on Instagram. "What to do now? Nothing, just rest. I just have to stay away from people." -AFP