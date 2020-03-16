Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
latest
Home Sports

UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week

UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week

PARIS, MARCH 15: All UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to be played next week have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said on Friday.
The move comes after two of next week's four scheduled Champions League last 16, second legs -- between Manchester City and Real Madrid, and between Juventus and Lyon -- had already been called off on Thursday.
That followed Real's announcement that their squad had been placed in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has also tested positive for the virus.
Two other matches scheduled for next Wednesday, between Barcelona and Napoli and between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, were initially due to go ahead behind closed doors.
"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed," UEFA said in a statement.
"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course."
The postponements also affect all the second legs of the Europa League last-16 round.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serie A doctors warn against return to training as 11 players catch coronavirus
Beckham visits empty stadium as MLS club's home debut delayed
Amid coronavirus lockdown, England's National League plays on
French football president tells club officials to shut up
Japan's Abe pledges Olympics to go ahead despite virus havoc
UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week
Liverpool left to wait and wonder after virus strikes
Want to lead from front to make Abahani hat-trick champions: Mushfiqur


Latest News
Man killed in city ‘gunfight’
Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
US death toll rises, Federal Reserve cuts rates
Players treated like ‘guinea pigs’ over coronavirus: Rooney
Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world
Foreign nationals in B'desh can extend visas by 3 months
Tribunal to send death warrant of Azhar to jail on Monday
Rajshahi farmers change fate adopting modern tech
BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus
Most Read News
Onion selling Tk 22-23 a kg at Hilli port
Let’s hear out ‘the other half’
Kurigram DC to be withdrawn: State Minister
152 more Bangladeshis return from Italy
Liberation War organiser Mozammel Haque passes away
The sustainable consumers
Writ challenges Kurigram journo's conviction
40-member team to nab a journalist surprises HC
Panchagarh murder: 4 JMB men get death
Bitter lessons Corona keeps teaching us
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft