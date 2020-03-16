Video
Monday, 16 March, 2020, 10:46 AM
Want to lead from front to make Abahani hat-trick champions: Mushfiqur

Published : Monday, 16 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mushfiqur Rahim expressed his elation of getting a century in the Dhaka league after three years, stating that he is keen to continue this form throughout the league and lead Abahani from the front to make them hat trick champions in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
Considered as the most dependable batsman of the country, Mushfiqur is playing for domestic powerhouse Abahani Limited for the first time in his career. On his debut with Abahani Limited, he struck 124-ball 127 against Partex Sporting Club, which helped his side achieve a hefty 81-run win at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Mushfiqur who missed the DPL last season, scored his last century in 2017 when he played for Legends of Rupganj.
"I didn't play the league last year. So it's a good feeling to hit a century at the outset of the league," Mushfiqur said after the match.
"It was not in my head that I got the century after three seasons. It's our first match and we started it well. That's the big thing."
The defending champions Abahani Limited however will become the hat-trick champions in the league should they retain the title.
Mushfiqur Rahim was upbeat that with the team they got, they are capable of sealing the title.
"I personally believe that Abahani is a top team in the country. With the kind of team that we got, I am sure we are capable of sealing the title," he added.
However Abahani made a nervy start in the opening game, being five down for just 67 runs in 21.4 overs against low ranked Partex Sporting Club. That outcome raised a prospect of an upset, a thing what Mushfiqur Rahim quelled with a classical century-his 12th in the List A cricket.
As Mushfiqur entered into the crease, Abahani was in tricky situation, being at 6-2, losing two inform openers like Liton Das and Naim Sheikh-both of whom out with naught.
Mushfiqur and Mosaddek combined for a 160-run partnership for the sixth wicket stand to help the side reach 289-7, a total that proved to be beyond the ability of Partex.
Mushfiqur said he enjoyed playing when the pressure was immense. "It was our first match, so the players were nervous to some extent," he said. "Personally I always enjoy the pressure. I always try to contribute more for the team, whatever I play for national team or the domestic cricket. To be honest I also was nervous at the beginning and therefore I played so many balls to open my account."
"What I said that Abahani always forms the team to be champions. I want to lead the side from the front," he concluded.     -BSS


